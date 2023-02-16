JUST IN

Punjab Intelligence HQ attack: NIA declares Rs 15 lakh reward for terrorist
Upcoming Maha budget will take care of interest of citizens: CM Shinde
Will try to complete 1st phase of ToD Hub project by Mar 2024: Delhi LG
HC quashes proceedings against Salman Khurshid for remarks against UP CM
With eye on Vindhya region, BJP comes up with airport project in MP's Rewa
Make Telangana an integral part of airways revolution: G Kishan Reddy
Cabinet okays signing of MoU between India, Chile for agri cooperation
PM Modi briefs his Spanish counterpart Pedro Sanchez on priorities for G20
Pakistan government introduces bill to raise Rs 170 billion in taxes
Taxi, auto drivers benefitting from Delhi govt policies: Transport Minister
LIVE: Polling underway in Tripura for 60-member assembly amid security

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 
Photo: ANI
Voting for the 60-member Assembly in Tripura began at 7 am on Thursday amid tight security, said Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Gitte Kirankumar Dinakarrao. Altogether 28.13 voters are scheduled to exercise their franchise during the day in 3,337 polling stations of the northeastern state to determine the fate of 259 candidates, he said.
