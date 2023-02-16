Refresh / Auto Refresh
LIVE: Polling underway in Tripura for 60-member assembly amid security
Voting for the 60-member Assembly in Tripura began at 7 am on Thursday amid tight security, said Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Gitte Kirankumar Dinakarrao. Altogether 28.13 voters are scheduled to exercise their franchise during the day in 3,337 polling stations of the northeastern state to determine the fate of 259 candidates, he said.
The Allahabad High Court has quashed criminal proceedings against Congress leader and former Union minister Salman Khurshid for his remarks against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.
Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Wednesday wrote to Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and asked him to "cooperate" with the Centre in its "efforts" in increasing air connectivity by establishing airports in various parts of the state.
