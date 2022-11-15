LIVE news updates: World population projected to hit 8 billion today

Live news updates: The world's is projected to reach 8 billion people on Tuesday, according to the UN estimates, which consider this a milestone in human development. The latest projections by the United Nations suggest that the global could grow to around 8.5 billion in 2030, 9.7 billion in 2050 and 10.4 billion in 2100. The annual World Prospect report, released on Monday to coincide with World Population Day, also notes that the global population is growing at its slowest rate since 1950, having fallen to less that one per cent in 2020.

An Indian MP on Monday claimed the 'Agnipath' recruitment scheme will adversely impact the morale of armed forces as he continued his attack on the Centre on a range of issues - from note ban to unemployment to inflation - during his Bharat Jodo Yatra which entered its 68th day.

Access to climate finance and technology in developing countries is a "must-have" to protect the earth and humanity from apocalyptic changes, India said at the ongoing COP27 in Egypt on Monday. Making an intervention at the High-Level Ministerial Dialogue on Climate Finance at COP27, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said a clear definition of climate finance is needed to promote transparency and trust in all multilateral discussions to address climate change.