LIVE news updates: World population projected to hit 8 billion today

-
ALSO READ
Army may shift Agnipath recruitment rallies from Punjab to other states
Agnipath scheme: Recruitment for Agniveers in Indian Navy starts July 1
How will Agnipath affect the army's modernisation drive?
How will Agnipath affect the army's modernisation drive?
Protests against Agnipath rage on; mobs attack Bihar Deputy CM's house
-
Live news updates: The world's population is projected to reach 8 billion people on Tuesday, according to the UN estimates, which consider this a milestone in human development. The latest projections by the United Nations suggest that the global population could grow to around 8.5 billion in 2030, 9.7 billion in 2050 and 10.4 billion in 2100. The annual World Population Prospect report, released on Monday to coincide with World Population Day, also notes that the global population is growing at its slowest rate since 1950, having fallen to less that one per cent in 2020.
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Monday claimed the 'Agnipath' recruitment scheme will adversely impact the morale of armed forces as he continued his attack on the Centre on a range of issues - from note ban to unemployment to inflation - during his Bharat Jodo Yatra which entered its 68th day.
Access to climate finance and technology in developing countries is a "must-have" to protect the earth and humanity from apocalyptic changes, India said at the ongoing UN climate summit in Egypt on Monday. Making an intervention at the High-Level Ministerial Dialogue on Climate Finance at COP27, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said a clear definition of climate finance is needed to promote transparency and trust in all multilateral discussions to address climate change.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 07:31 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU