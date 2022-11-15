JUST IN
Bank loan fraud: ED files chargesheet against seven in Jammu court
Need to change the face of district judiciary 'first and foremost': CJI
POCSO not meant to criminalise consensual relationships, says Delhi HC
Climate finance, tech needed to promote trust, transparency: India at COP27
COP27: India says developed nations must take lead in raising ambitions
Telangana CM Chandrasekhar Rao to launch 8 new medical colleges on Tuesday
Inflation in India less as compared to US, UK, other nations: Rajnath Singh
COP27: Biofuels and green H2 to power India's low-carbon growth
At least 15 feared dead in stone quarry collapse in Mizoram's Hnahthial
Maharashtra reports 67 new Covid cases, no casualty; active tally 962
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Bank loan fraud: ED files chargesheet against seven in Jammu court
Business Standard

LIVE news updates: World population projected to hit 8 billion today

Live news updates: While it took the global population 12 years to grow from 7 to 8 billion, it will take approximately 15 years--until 2037-- for it to reach 9 billion

Topics
population | Rahul Gandhi | Congress

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

population
In 2022, the two most populous regions were both in Asia: Eastern and South-Eastern Asia with 2.3 billion people and Central and Southern Asia with 2.1 billion.

Live news updates: The world's population is projected to reach 8 billion people on Tuesday, according to the UN estimates, which consider this a milestone in human development. The latest projections by the United Nations suggest that the global population could grow to around 8.5 billion in 2030, 9.7 billion in 2050 and 10.4 billion in 2100. The annual World Population Prospect report, released on Monday to coincide with World Population Day, also notes that the global population is growing at its slowest rate since 1950, having fallen to less that one per cent in 2020.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Monday claimed the 'Agnipath' recruitment scheme will adversely impact the morale of armed forces as he continued his attack on the Centre on a range of issues - from note ban to unemployment to inflation - during his Bharat Jodo Yatra which entered its 68th day.

Access to climate finance and technology in developing countries is a "must-have" to protect the earth and humanity from apocalyptic changes, India said at the ongoing UN climate summit in Egypt on Monday. Making an intervention at the High-Level Ministerial Dialogue on Climate Finance at COP27, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said a clear definition of climate finance is needed to promote transparency and trust in all multilateral discussions to address climate change.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on population

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 07:31 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU