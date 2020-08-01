JUST IN
Coronavirus LIVE: India records 200,000 cases in 4 days; death toll 36,551
Latest news LIVE: PM Modi to address finale of Smart India Hackathon today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the Grand Finale of Smart India Hackathon 2020 today through video conferencing. Stay tuned for the latest news of the day

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the Grand Finale of Smart India Hackathon 2020 today through video conferencing. He will also interact with students on the occasion. "Young India is filled with talent! The grand finale of the Smart India Hackathon 2020 showcases this very spirit of innovation and excellence," PM Modi tweeted. The interaction with the finalists of the Hackathon will take place at 4.30 pm on Saturday.

The next round of sero-prevalence survey in the national capital is slated to begin today, with authorities gearing up for the five-day exercise to comprehensively analyse the Covid-19 situation in Delhi.

Fearing horse-trading, meanwhile, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has moved party legislators pledging allegiance to him to a luxury resort in Jaisalmer from Jaipur, where they have been staying since July 13. They will be kept in Jaisalmer till the eve of the Assembly session starting August 14.

Stay tuned for the latest news of the day
First Published: Sat, August 01 2020. 07:16 IST

