Latest news LIVE update: Arnab Goswami's pre-arrest bail plea hearing today

Latest news LIVE updates: A Mumbai sessions court will hear today the pre-arrest bail pleas filed by Republic TV Editor-in-Chief and his wife in a criminal case registered against them by the Mumbai police for allegedly assaulting a woman police officer.

Bollywood actor Urmila Matondkar, who had contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections on a Congress ticket and quit the party later, will join the Shiv Sena today. Harshal Pradhan, a close aide of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, said that Matondkar will join the party in the CM's presence.

As the country's stock markets recommence trade today after an extended weekend, analysts believe that automobile, manufacturing and utilities stocks will be in focus during the upcoming session. Analysts cited that market would react to the better-than-expected September quarter GDP data.

In view of the prevailing Covid-19 situation, Rajasthan government has imposed a night from 8 pm to 6 am within urban limits of 13 district headquarter towns of Kota, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Udaipur, Ajmer, Alwar, Bhilwara, Nagore, Pali, Tonk, Sikar and Ganganagar from today to December 31.

The Odisha government on Monday issued new Covid-19 guidelines for December, including allowing all medical colleges to reopen from today.

Prime Minister will virtually inaugurate the Agra Metro Rail project today. The online inauguration ceremony will also be attended by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

