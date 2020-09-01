Latest news LIVE updates: JEE (Mains) 2020 begins today amid Covid pandemic

Postponed twice due to coronavirus, the Joint Entrance Examination of JEE (Main) for admission to top engineering colleges in the country will commence with unprecedented preparations from today.

Meanwhile, in a much-awaited judgment, the Supreme court will decide on the tenure for staggered payment of AGR dues by the telcos. It will also clarify whether or not Reliance Jio has to pay the hefty AGR dues bill of Reliance Communications, whose spectrum it is using, and Bharti Airtel of Aircel and Videocon for the same reason.

Auto companies will announce their monthly sales data for August today.



