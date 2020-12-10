Latest news LIVE: Modi to lay foundation of new Parliament building today

-
-
LIVE news updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of a new Parliament building today at an event that will be attended by leaders from various political parties, cabinet ministers and ambassadors of various countries.
Modi will also perform the ground-breaking ceremony for the building, which is expected to be completed by 2022 at an estimated cost of Rs 971 crore. Some chief ministers and governors will also attend the event virtually.
Union Minister for Education Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' will hold a live session on December 10 at 10 am to talk about upcoming competitive and board exams.
Ahead of the session, the Union Minister has asked the people to share their concerns with the Education Ministry to help the students.
Over 800,000 voters will decide the fate of 299 candidates contesting in the fifth phase of the District Development Council (DDC) elections in Jammu and Kashmir today. The polling will be held between 7 AM and 2 PM in 37 constituencies -- 17 in Kashmir and 20 Jammu divisions.
After multiple delays, Polish video game developer CD Projekt Red has announced that Cyberpunk 2077 is finally launching all around the world today.
