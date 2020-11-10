Latest news LIVE: Kangana, sister told to appear before Mumbai police today

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping are expected to come face-to-face virtually at the annual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) today. Modi will lead the Indian delegation at the summit.
Dubai will host the final of the 2020 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) today. The match will be played between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals.
A Delhi court will resume today the hearing of final arguments in the criminal defamation complaint filed by former Union minister M J Akbar against journalist Priya Ramani.
Delhi Assembly's peace and harmony committee, which is hearing complaints against Facebook for allegedly failing to take down hateful content posted on its platforms, especially during the northeast Delhi riots, said a former employee of the social media giant has "agreed" to depose before it today.
Mumbai Police has issued a second notice to Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel in connection with a case of allegedly promoting enmity between communities through their remarks. They have been asked to remain present at the police station today to record their statement.
Apple will hold its third event of 2020, with teasing 'One More Thing that will arrive today. The "One more thing" tagline is a classic Apple reference from previous keynotes. This event is likely to showcase Apple's transition to Silicon in the Mac desktop lineup.
