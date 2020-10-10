Latest news LIVE: Ram Vilas Paswan's last rites to be performed today

Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan's last rites will be performed in Patna today. Paswan passed away on Thursday in a Delhi hospital.

The Delhi University is likely to release its first cut-off list today for admission to nearly 70,000 seats up for grabs.

A Cabinet meeting of the Telangana government will be held at 5 pm today under the chairmanship of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan. "The State Cabinet will meet on Saturday at 5 pm under the chairmanship of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan. The Cabinet will discuss the bills to be introduced in the Legislature. The Cabinet is also expected to discuss the regulatory farming policy to be implemented during the summer season and purchase of Paddy, etc," an official statement said.

The Rajasthan Congress said it will hold a Kisan Sammelan(farmers meeting) today against the three "anti-farmer" laws enacted by the Centre recently.

