Latest news LIVE: Ram Vilas Paswan's last rites to be performed today

-
ALSO READ
Latest LIVE: State funeral to be accorded to Paswan, say MHA officials
LIVE: Teamwork of AI with humans can do wonders for our planet, says PM
Latest LIVE updates: CWG gold medallist shooter Shreyasi Singh joins BJP
LIVE: UP govt's affidavit in SC on Hathras case a white lie, says Congress
LIVE: Apple to hold special event on October 13, new iPhones expected
-
Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan's last rites will be performed in Patna today. Paswan passed away on Thursday in a Delhi hospital.
The Delhi University is likely to release its first cut-off list today for admission to nearly 70,000 seats up for grabs.
A Cabinet meeting of the Telangana government will be held at 5 pm today under the chairmanship of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan. "The State Cabinet will meet on Saturday at 5 pm under the chairmanship of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan. The Cabinet will discuss the bills to be introduced in the Legislature. The Cabinet is also expected to discuss the regulatory farming policy to be implemented during the summer season and purchase of Paddy, etc," an official statement said.
The Rajasthan Congress said it will hold a Kisan Sammelan(farmers meeting) today against the three "anti-farmer" laws enacted by the Centre recently.
Stay tuned for the latest news of the day.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU