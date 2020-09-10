LIVE: Rafale jets to be inducted into IAF today amid India-China Ladakh row

The Indian Army has put barbed wires as obstacles at heights under its control at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) bordering Ladakh, signalling to the Chinese that they cannot enter its territory. The People's Liberation Army (PLA) has made multiple attempts to take over Indian-held positions, sources said.



“This has been done to discourage them from coming close to areas we are occupying. The message is loud and clear, don't come into our area,” the official said.



Meanwhile, the first batch of five Rafale fighter jets will be formally inducted into the Indian Air Force today in Ambala air base, at a time when India is engaged in an escalating border row with China in eastern Ladakh.



A galaxy of dignitaries including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, his French counterpart Florence Parly, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria and Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar will attend the ceremony.

In another news, services on the Delhi Metro's Red, Violet and Green lines are set to resume today.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi will digitally launch the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) today and also inaugurate the e-Gopala App, a comprehensive breed improvement marketplace and information portal for direct use by farmers.

