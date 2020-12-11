Latest news LIVE: CBSE Annual Sahodaya Conference will be held online today

JUST IN
With new investors, NEPRA enhances its value through dry waste solutions
New Delhi 

Latest live news: The 26th edition of the CBSE Annual Sahodaya Conference will be held online today and tomorrow on the theme of 'building competencies in challenging times', according to officials. CBSE Sahodaya School Complexes are a cluster of affiliated neighbourhood schools which voluntarily come together to share best practices and innovative strategies for school education and collaborate for curriculum design, evaluation, pedagogy and regular capacity building of teachers.

The Jammu and Kashmir High Court will today hear a review petition by the Union Territory administration to revisit its earlier order in the Roshni Act case. Chief Justice Gita Mittal, who retired on Tuesday, and Justice Rajesh Bindal, appointed as the acting head, listed the case for Friday after allowing the urgent hearing motion filed by the government through its additional advocate generals (AAG) for an advancement of the date in the now-scrapped Roshni Act.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the International Bharati Festival, 2020, today via video conferencing. The festival is being organised by Vanavil Cultural Centre to celebrate the 138th birth anniversary of Tamil poet and writer Mahakavi Subramanya Bharati.

PM Modi will also hold a virtual summit with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev today.

The Jharkhand High Court will today hear Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad's bail plea in a fodder scam case.

Voting for the post of members in 50 urban local bodies in 12 districts in Rajasthan will be held today in which 7,249 candidates are in the fray. Polling will take place from 8 am to 5 pm, while counting will be held on December 13.

First Published: Fri, December 11 2020. 06:55 IST

