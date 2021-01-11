JUST IN
LIVE updates: SC to review verdict on Aadhaar scheme's validity today

In 2018, SC upheld Centre's Aadhaar scheme as constitutionally valid after striking down some provisions, including its linking with bank accounts and mobile phones. Stay tuned for Latest LIVE news

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

Supreme Court
Live news updates: The Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce its ruling today on pleas seeking review of a verdict upholding the Centre's flagship Aadhaar scheme as constitutionally valid but striking down some of its provisions, including its linking with bank accounts, mobile phones and school admissions.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with chief ministers of all states today to discuss the Covid-19 situation and the vaccination roll-out in the country.

A court for Enforcement Directorate (ED) cases has directed Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy to appear before it today in connection with an ongoing case involving certain private companies.

The BJP has called for a bandh in Bhandara district of Maharashtra on Monday to express anguish over the death of ten infants in a fire at the district hospital.

Odisha and Gujarat are set to reopen schools from today. Meanwhile, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal will chair a high-level meeting with top officials to review the progress of implementation of New Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Stay tuned for the latest news of the day.

