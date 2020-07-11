Latest news LIVE update: RBI Guv's address at the SBI conclave today

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor will deliver the keynote address at the 7th SBI Banking and Economic Conclave today at 10:30 am.

Interim Congress President Sonia Gandhi has called a meeting of Lok Sabha MPs to discuss issues facing the nation today. According to reports, the issues which will be deliberated are mainly the Chinese border transgressions and economic situation arising due to Covid-19.

