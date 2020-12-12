Latest news LIVE updates: PM Modi to inaugurate FICCI's annual expo 2020

Prime Minister will deliver the inaugural address at the FICCI's 93rd annual general meeting and annual convention today via video-conferencing. He will also inaugurate the virtual FICCI annual expo 2020.

The envoys of Germany, the EU and France will undertake a joint visit to Kochi in Kerala today on the occasion of the fifth anniversary of the Paris Agreement on climate change.

Nearly 791,000 voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the Zilla Panchayat elections scheduled in Goa today, the first major polling exercise in the state since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

