- Mukherjee suffered head injury in 2007 but was calm, says his old doctor
- Latest news LIVE updates: PM to launch transparent taxation platform today
- Trump admin relaxes rules for some H-1B visas, allows spouses to travel
- Top headlines: FPI in 2020 turns positive; Byju's nears $1-bn revenue mark
- Hindustan Aeronautics' light combat chopper cutting its teeth in Ladakh
- Delhi, Chennai among cheapest cities to rent for couples and newly-weds
- First consignment of under-barrel grenade launcher ammunition sent to BSF
- Greater Noida residents to soon get drinking water from river Ganga
- Kerala landslide toll reaches 55, flood situation deteriorates in Bihar
- Kolkata airport gets MCP vehicle to handle emergency situations well
Latest news LIVE updates: PM to launch transparent taxation platform today
PM Modi will launch taxation reforms through the Transparent Taxation today, a step to improve compliance and expedite refunds, benefitting honest taxpayers. Stay tuned for live updates on latest news
Topics
Today News | top news of the day | Narendra Modi
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Narendra Modi. Photo: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today launch a new platform, 'Transparent Taxation Honouring the Honest', aimed to carry forward the journey of direct tax reforms. The focus of the tax reforms has been on reduction in tax rates and on simplification of direct tax laws. Several initiatives have been taken by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) to bring efficiency and transparency in the functioning of the Income Tax (IT) department, according to officials.
Stay tuned for the latest news of the day
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More