JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Latest news LIVE updates: PM to launch transparent taxation platform today

PM Modi will launch taxation reforms through the Transparent Taxation today, a step to improve compliance and expedite refunds, benefitting honest taxpayers. Stay tuned for live updates on latest news

Topics
Today News | top news of the day | Narendra Modi

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

Tiny URL Add to My Page Print

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

Narendra Modi
Narendra Modi. Photo: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today launch a new platform, 'Transparent Taxation Honouring the Honest', aimed to carry forward the journey of direct tax reforms. The focus of the tax reforms has been on reduction in tax rates and on simplification of direct tax laws. Several initiatives have been taken by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) to bring efficiency and transparency in the functioning of the Income Tax (IT) department, according to officials.

Stay tuned for the latest news of the day

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh