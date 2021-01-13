LIVE updates: Won't invoke 25th Amendment to remove Trump, says Mike Pence

JUST IN
BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

Latest live news updates: Even as the US House worked on passing a resolution compelling Mike Pence to do so, the vice president has said he would not invoke the 25th Amendment or consider removing Donald Trump from office. In a letter to Huse Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Mike wrote, "With just eight days left in the President’s term, you and Democratic Caucus are demanding that the Cabinet and I invoke the 25th Amendment. I do not believe that such a course of action is in the best interest of our Nation or consistent with our Constitution,”

He noted that he did not "yield to political pressure to exert pressure beyond my constitutional authority to determine the outcome of the election, and I will not now yield to efforts in the House of Representatives to play political games at a time so serious in the life of our Nation."

Pence also wrote that invoking the 25th Amendment "in such a manner would set a terrible precedent."

US House Democrats plan to vote today to impeach President Donald Trump.

Back home, in India, Karnataka Cabinet expansion would take place today with the induction of 7-8 ministers.

Maharashtra Governor B S Koshyari will today visit the Bhandara general hospital, where 10 newborns lost their lives in a fire on January 9.

The Delhi High Court will hear today an appeal filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against the acquittal of all 2G spectrum scam accused, including former telecom minister A Raja.

Stay tuned for the latest news of the day.

