- Haryana govt rolls out one-time registration portal for job aspirants
- Over 1k bird deaths reported; Centre issues advisories on testing, culling
- After SC intervention, farmers should withdraw protest: Punjab BJP
- Will confront China till acceptable solution is found, says Army chief
- Khattar, his deputy meet Amit Shah, Dushyant says no threat to Haryana govt
- High ammonia content in Yamuna, water supply likely to be hit in Delhi
- Tesla marks India entry with new office in Bengaluru, names three directors
- What panel members said in the past on farm laws, farmers' agitation
- Expedite work on two sea link projects in Mumbai: Maharashtra CM
- Mumbai blasts perpetrators enjoying 5-star hospitality: Jaishankar at UNSC
LIVE updates: Won't invoke 25th Amendment to remove Trump, says Mike Pence
US Vice President Mike Pence also wrote that invoking the 25th Amendment "in such a manner would set a terrible precedent. Stay tuned for Latest LIVE news
Topics
Today News | top news of the day | US Elections
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
American Vice President Mike Pence. Photo: PTI
Latest live news updates: Even as the US House worked on passing a resolution compelling Mike Pence to do so, the vice president has said he would not invoke the 25th Amendment or consider removing Donald Trump from office. In a letter to Huse Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Mike wrote, "With just eight days left in the President’s term, you and Democratic Caucus are demanding that the Cabinet and I invoke the 25th Amendment. I do not believe that such a course of action is in the best interest of our Nation or consistent with our Constitution,”
He noted that he did not "yield to political pressure to exert pressure beyond my constitutional authority to determine the outcome of the election, and I will not now yield to efforts in the House of Representatives to play political games at a time so serious in the life of our Nation."
Pence also wrote that invoking the 25th Amendment "in such a manner would set a terrible precedent."
US House Democrats plan to vote today to impeach President Donald Trump.
Back home, in India, Karnataka Cabinet expansion would take place today with the induction of 7-8 ministers.
Maharashtra Governor B S Koshyari will today visit the Bhandara general hospital, where 10 newborns lost their lives in a fire on January 9.
The Delhi High Court will hear today an appeal filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against the acquittal of all 2G spectrum scam accused, including former telecom minister A Raja.
Stay tuned for the latest news of the day.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More