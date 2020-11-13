JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

LIVE Ayurveda Day: PM to inaugurate 2 Ayurveda institutes in Rajasthan, Guj

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate two Ayurveda institutes in Rajasthan and Gujarat on Ayurveda Day today. Stay tuned for latest news live updates

Topics
Today News | top news of the day | Bollywood

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

Tiny URL Add to My Page Print

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate two Ayurveda institutions -- the Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda (ITRA), Jamnagar and the National Institute of Ayurveda (NIA), Jaipur -- today on the occasion of the 5th Ayurveda Day today.

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal has been summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau today. The NCB, which is probing alleged drug use in Bollywood, had questioned his partner Gabriella Demetriades for almost six hours on Wednesday. She was again questioned at the NCB's zonal office at Ballard Estate in south Mumbai on Thursday.

Attorney General K K Venugopal on Thursday gave his consent for initiating criminal contempt of court proceedings against stand up comedy artist Kumal Kamra for tweets about the Supreme Court — made apparently in connection with its order granting interim bail to Republic TV Editor-In-Chief Arnab Goswami — saying the tweets “are not only in bad taste but clearly cross the line between humour and contempt of the court”. The case is likely to be taken up today.

Thirty farmers' unions have unanimously decided to attend a meeting called by the Union government in the national capital today to amicably end the more than 40-day deadlock over the Central farm laws. However, the farmers are categorically clear that they would not comprise with the new farm laws and would stick to their demand to revoke them to save their livelihoods.

NDA to decide on date of swearing-in after an informal meeting with partners today, said Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said.

Stay tuned for the latest news of the day.

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh