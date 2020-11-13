- Latest news LIVE updates: Actor Arjun Rampal summoned by NCB today
- Silence on field numbs Rs 2,150-cr Jalandhar, Meerut sports goods industry
- After minor hiccups, indigenous artillery gun is ready to fire again
- Pak issues terrorists list including those involved in Mumbai attack
- Interference by top brass led to compromise, says Ex-Facebook staffer
- 'Nervous, unformed quality': Obama mentions Rahul Gandhi in his memoir
- India providing 270 MT of food aid to Sudan, Djibouti, Eritrea: MEA
- Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh's motorcade attacked in Alipurduar, blames TMC
- Kerala High Court to deliver order on Sivasankar's bail plea on Tuesday
- When we have something to share, we will share: MEA on Ladakh standoff
LIVE Ayurveda Day: PM to inaugurate 2 Ayurveda institutes in Rajasthan, Guj
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate two Ayurveda institutes in Rajasthan and Gujarat on Ayurveda Day today. Stay tuned for latest news live updates
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate two Ayurveda institutions -- the Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda (ITRA), Jamnagar and the National Institute of Ayurveda (NIA), Jaipur -- today on the occasion of the 5th Ayurveda Day today.
Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal has been summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau today. The NCB, which is probing alleged drug use in Bollywood, had questioned his partner Gabriella Demetriades for almost six hours on Wednesday. She was again questioned at the NCB's zonal office at Ballard Estate in south Mumbai on Thursday.
Attorney General K K Venugopal on Thursday gave his consent for initiating criminal contempt of court proceedings against stand up comedy artist Kumal Kamra for tweets about the Supreme Court — made apparently in connection with its order granting interim bail to Republic TV Editor-In-Chief Arnab Goswami — saying the tweets “are not only in bad taste but clearly cross the line between humour and contempt of the court”. The case is likely to be taken up today.
Thirty farmers' unions have unanimously decided to attend a meeting called by the Union government in the national capital today to amicably end the more than 40-day deadlock over the Central farm laws. However, the farmers are categorically clear that they would not comprise with the new farm laws and would stick to their demand to revoke them to save their livelihoods.
NDA to decide on date of swearing-in after an informal meeting with partners today, said Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said.
