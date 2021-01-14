LIVE updates: No one above the law, Nancy Pelosi says after Trump impeached

-
President Donald Trump has been impeached for a second time by the US House of Representatives. Ten Republicans broke ranks and voted to impeach Trump on a day when the debate moved at lightning speed, much of it charged by the bipartisan anger at the scale of the January 6 violence at the Capitol Hill. Trump was first impeached by the House in 2019 over his dealings with Ukraine, but the Senate voted in early 2020 to acquit. The impeachment now moves to the Senate, which will conduct a trial and a voting to remove the president from office.
Back home, in India, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will hold a review meeting today with officials from the health department, heads of hospitals and all-district officials to review preparations under the Delhi government's government''s Covid vaccination rollout plan.
A group of experts from the WHO are due to arrive in China today to probe the origins of the coronavirus pandemic, ending the uncertainty and delay which drew sharp criticism from the world health body.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit Tamil Nadu today to witness a bull taming event, 'Jallikattu'.
