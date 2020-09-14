- Gold smuggling accused Suresh complains of chest pain, admitted to hospital
- Punjab CM slams SAD prez Sukhbir Badal over 'U-turn on farm ordinances'
- Ex-JNU student leader Umar Khalid arrested in connection with Delhi riots
- Parliament monsoon session: Oppn demands discussion on LAC standoff, Covid
- No Ind-Pak bilateral cricket until political relations normalise: PCB chief
- Phase-IV lines to accept 'One Nation One Card', mobiles for entry: DMRC
- Monsoon withdrawal from west Rajasthan expected to be delayed: IMD
- Encounter breaks out between army and terrorists in J&K's Pulwama
- Cannabis in India: Delhi, Mumbai high on pot consumption, says report
- India sends relief material to Nepal for flood, landslide-affected families
Latest news LIVE: Parliament Monsoon session to begin today amid pandemic
This is the first Parliament session being held after 20 soldiers lost their loves in the line of duty in Ladakh amid clashes with China. Stay tuned for Latest LIVE news
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
The traditional all-party meet before a parliament session has been scrapped for the monsoon session, which begins today. There will be no Question Hour. The move has generated much resentment among the Opposition lawmakers. A decision on the discussion on the Indo-China stand-off, the contraction in economy and the handling of the coronavirus pandemic will be some of the key issues the Opposition might raise.
Nearly 2,000 final-year postgraduate and undergraduate students of the Delhi University (DU) will appear for the second phase of the open book exams today.
The Rajya Sabha, on first day of the Monsoon session today, will elect its Deputy Chairman, with NDA's Harivansh Narayan Singh and RJD's Manoj Jha are in the fray for the post.
The Madhya Pradesh BJP will celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi turning 70 years of age on September 17 by kicking off 'Seva Saptah' (service week) between September 14-20 with 70 social initiatives planned on each day.
