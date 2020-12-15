Latest news LIVE: RRB recruitment exams to begin from today amid Covid-19

-
-
The Railways said computer-based tests to fill 140,000 posts with the national transporter will be conducted following all Covid-19 protocols, including minimum travel time to centres for the 24.4 million candidates and mandatory use of face masks. The first round of the exams will be held from today to December 18.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a one-day visit to Kutch in Gujarat today during which, he will lay the foundations stones for several projects and interact with farmers and artisans from the tent city of Dhordo in the district.
A high-powered committee will today evaluate preliminary bids received from mining-to-oil conglomerate Vedanta and private equity firms Apollo Global and I Squared Capital's arm Think Gas for buying the government's 52.98 per cent stake in BPCL.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has convened a meeting of the Financial Stability and Development Council (FSDC) today to discuss about the state of the financial sector and revival strategy for the economy that has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.
The Supreme Court will hear today a case pertaining to the proper treatment of Covid-19 patients in hospitals and dignified handling of bodies.
Facing a steady decline in usage over the last several years, Yahoo has made the decision to shut down Yahoo Groups from today.
Uttarakhand Government has decided to re-open Higher Educational Institutions from today with only 50 per cent student capacity in the class.
The Rs 540-crore initial public offer (IPO) of Mrs Bectors Food Specialities will open for two days, starting today. The price band has been fixed at Rs 286-288 per share.
The Karnataka Legislative Council would meet again today to pass pending bills, including the controversial anti-cow slaughter amendment bill.
