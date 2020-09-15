Latest news LIVE: Rajnath Singh may address Parliament over China row today

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is likely to address Parliament on Tuesday over the ongoing stand-off between Indian and Chinese troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh. The Opposition, led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, has been targeting the government over the issue and demanding a debate on it.

A meeting of the Union Cabinet is scheduled to be held at 1:30 pm today at Parliament House Annexe. The meeting comes a day after the start of the monsoon session.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Tuesday virtually inaugurate and lay the foundation of seven urban infrastructure projects worth Rs 541 crore in Bihar.

Apple is holding an online event tonight. The company is expected to unveil the Apple Watch Series 6 and new additions to the iPad family of tablets. Apple will stream the event on its website.

