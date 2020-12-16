Latest news LIVE Updates: Union Cabinet to meet today amid farmers' protest

-
-
The Narcotics Control Bureau has again summoned Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal today for questioning in a drugs case. Rampal has been asked to remain present before the NCB team, which is conducting a probe into the alleged Bollywood drugs nexus following the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, according to officials.
More than 600,000 voters will decide the fate of 298 candidates, including 72 women, contesting in the seventh phase of the District Development Council (DDC) elections in Jammu and Kashmir today.
A meeting of the Union Cabinet is scheduled to be held at 11:25 am today via video conferencing. The meeting is being held amid the farmers' protest across Delhi borders. It is also likely to approve today guidelines for the next round of spectrum auction which may begin in the last week of January.
After cementing its position in the Indian smart TV market, Xiaomi Mi brand is all set to enter the premium segment with the launch of a fully 'make in India' 55-inch QLED TV today.
Counting of votes in the recently held Kerala local body polls will take place today.
