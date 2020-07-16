Latest news today LIVE: Major US Twitter accounts hacked in Bitcoin scam

-
Billionaires Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates were among many prominent US figures targeted by hackers on Twitter in an apparent Bitcoin scam. The official accounts of Barack Obama, Joe Biden and Kanye West also requested donations in the cryptocurrency. "Everyone is asking me to give back," a tweet from Mr Gates' account said. "You send $1,000, I send you back $2,000." Twitter is still working on a fix.
Meanwhile, a political crisis continues in Rajasthan. Even as rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot has reaffirmed that he would not join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), a truce between him and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot looks unlikely in the coming days.
