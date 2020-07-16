JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

174 Indians in US file lawsuit against Trump's proclamation on H-1B visa
Business Standard

Latest news today LIVE: Major US Twitter accounts hacked in Bitcoin scam

Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Barack Obama and Bill Gates are among many prominent US figures targeted by hackers on Twitter in an apparent Bitcoin scam. Stay tuned with Business Standard for the latest news

Topics
Today News | top news of the day | Twitter

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Twitter, hacking, spying, cyber attack, security, online, digital

Billionaires Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates were among many prominent US figures targeted by hackers on Twitter in an apparent Bitcoin scam. The official accounts of Barack Obama, Joe Biden and Kanye West also requested donations in the cryptocurrency. "Everyone is asking me to give back," a tweet from Mr Gates' account said. "You send $1,000, I send you back $2,000." Twitter is still working on a fix.

Meanwhile, a political crisis continues in Rajasthan. Even as rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot has reaffirmed that he would not join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), a truce between him and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot looks unlikely in the coming days.

Stay tuned for the latest news of the day
First Published: Thu, July 16 2020. 08:18 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU