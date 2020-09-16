- India slams Pakistan for persecuting Hindus, Sikhs and other minorities
- First 'Kisan Rail' between Bengaluru, Delhi to run from Sep 19 to Oct 19
- Latest news LIVE: China doesn't recognise 'current boundary', says Rajnath
- Pakistan resorts to intense shelling along LoC in Rajouri sector
- CSIR collaborates with Aurobindo Pharma to develop Covid-19 vaccines
- Will challenge Essential Commodities Act in court: CM Aamrinder Singh
- Revived grass root democracy in J-K despite attempts to derail it: India
- What, where, and when: Here's how data collectors track all details
- Chennai Port extends carrying time to 7 days for DP world, PSA Singapore
- Maharashtra Congress to protest against govt's onion export ban tomorrow
The Parliament is set to meet for the third day in the ongoing monsoon session. Stay tuned for Latest LIVE news
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020. (LSTV/PTI Photo)
The Parliament is set to meet for the third day in the ongoing monsoon session, which started on Monday with unprecedented precautions against the coronavirus, including staggered sittings of both houses and social distancing between MPs. On Tuesday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addressed the parliament on the India-China border row, and said that China does not "recognise the current boundary. We have been following the customary line that was agreed upon in the 1960s. But China does not agree to this now and says that both sides have different perspectives of this line."
The Bihar government has set the wheels in motion for the construction of a new complex of the Patna Collectorate, days after the high court lifted an interim stay on the demolition of the historic landmark, dealing a blow to a sustained bid by citizens for its preservation. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is slated to lay the foundation stone of the new complex.
Meanwhile, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) has called a meeting of its MPs today amid discomfort with NDA the ally, the ruling Janata Dal-United (JD-U)
In another news, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has asked Jaya Shah and Shruti Modi, former business managers of actor Sushant Singh Rajput to appear before it today.
Stay tuned for the latest news of the day.
