Rajasthan political crisis LIVE: CM Gehlot to address media at 9 am today

Amid a political turmoil in Rajasthan, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has called a press conference at 9 am today at Hotel Fairmont, where Congress MLAs of the Gehlot camp are lodged.

Gehlot had earlier hit out at former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot, accusing him of indulging in horse trading. "Media should see who has been involved in horse trading. If someone speaks well, speaks in English, that is not enough. One has to be morally scrupulous as well," Gehlot stated.

In another development, for the first time after India got elected as a non-permanent member of the UNSC, Prime Minister will address a broader UN membership on Friday in an annual high-level segment of the United Nations Economic and Social Council (UNESC) session. The Prime Minister will deliver the keynote address virtually at this year's high-level segment from 9.30 am to 11.30 am along with the Prime Minister of Norway and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will visit Ladakh today to take stock of the country's military preparedness and review the overall situation, news agency PTI reported.

