- Latest news LIVE: Karnataka to reopen colleges from today amid Covid-19
- Arraigned as accused after 'refusal to name political targets': Sivasankar
- Rain, gusty winds bring significant improvement in air quality in Delhi-NCR
- SC notice to IT Dept on appeal by Karti Chidambaram in tax evasion case
- SC judge recuses from hearing pleas for action against Andhra Pradesh CM
- I&B Ministry seeks compliance of 26% FDI in digital news within a month
- Vasan Eye Care founder Arun, 51, dies of cardiac arrest in Chennai
- Kerala HC dismisses plea for CBI probe into Air India Express crash
- Top headlines: Wholesale inflation hits 8-month high, diesel sales fall
- Indians' interest in Chinese products dips in this festive season: Survey
Karnataka students will have an option to either attend the classes physically or online or can go in for blended learning. Stay tuned for Latest LIVE news
Karnataka government has decided to reopen engineering, diploma and degree colleges that were shut for students due to the Covid-19 pandemic from today. Students can register online, those students wanting to attend classes by coming to colleges should have consent from their parents. Depending on the strength- how the classes have to be held, in how many batches- everything will be decided along with all the necessary safety SOPs.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend a virtual summit of the influential grouping BRICS today which will focus on cooperation in counter-terrorism, trade, health, energy and ways to offset impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
Kerala High Court will deliver its orders today on M Sivasankar, senior IAS officer and former secretary to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's bail plea.
The Indian Navy's Vikramaditya carrier battle group, the Nimitz strike group of the US Navy and several frontline warships from the Australian and Japanese navies will carry out a four-day high-intensity war game in the Northern Arabian Sea from today as part of the second phase of the Malabar exercise.
Former US president Barack Obama will come out with the first of his two-part memoir "A Promised Land" today in which he describes his presidential campaign and his time in office.
The 12th Edition of India Game Developer Conference (IGDC), a unique "for the industry, by the industry" event will be held online from today till November 20 and it will be free for everyone
