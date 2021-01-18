Latest news LIVE updates: Delhi, Rajasthan schools to reopen from today

-
ALSO READ
LIVE: Need to make United Nations more representative, says Jaishankar
India Coronavirus Dispatch: Anganwadis shut down; schools prepare to reopen
Top headlines today: Fraudulent transactions at DHFL, Sebi notice, and more
LIVE: I-T dept records Robert Vadra's statement in benami properties case
Latest News LIVE: Schools in Andhra Pradesh to reopen from November 2
-
After being closed for nearly 10 months due to the Covid-19 pandemic, schools in Delhi and Rajasthan are set to reopen from today for students of Classes 10 and 12
Piramal group emerged the preferred bidder for resolution of the troubled Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL). The committee of creditors (CoC) of the company are likely to hold a meeting today to discuss on who gets the money recovered from frauds that happened at DHFL.
The anti-cow slaughter law will come into effect in Karnataka from today, the state government said in a notification.
According to the order, three and seven years jail and (or) a fine up to Rs 500,000 will be imposed under this law and subsequent offences can invite fines up to Rs 10 lakh and a jail term of up to seven years.
Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora along with Election Commissioners Sushil Chandra and Rajiv Kumar will visit Assam and West Bengal beginning today to take stock of preparations for assembly polls to be held in the next few months.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform the ground-breaking ceremony for the Ahmedabad Metro Rail Project Phase-II and the Surat Metro Rail Project via video-conferencing today.
Stay tuned for the latest news of the day.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU