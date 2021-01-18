Latest news LIVE updates: Delhi, Rajasthan schools to reopen from today

After being closed for nearly 10 months due to the Covid-19 pandemic, schools in Delhi and Rajasthan are set to reopen from today for students of Classes 10 and 12

emerged the preferred bidder for resolution of the troubled Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL). The committee of creditors (CoC) of the company are likely to hold a meeting today to discuss on who gets the money recovered from frauds that happened at

The anti-cow slaughter law will come into effect in Karnataka from today, the state government said in a notification.

According to the order, three and seven years jail and (or) a fine up to Rs 500,000 will be imposed under this law and subsequent offences can invite fines up to Rs 10 lakh and a jail term of up to seven years.

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora along with Election Commissioners Sushil Chandra and Rajiv Kumar will visit Assam and West Bengal beginning today to take stock of preparations for assembly polls to be held in the next few months.

Prime Minister will perform the ground-breaking ceremony for the Ahmedabad Metro Rail Project Phase-II and the Surat Metro Rail Project via video-conferencing today.

