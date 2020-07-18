LIVE: SanjayJain arrested over alleged plot to topple Rajasthan govt

-
The Special Operations Group (SOG) of Rajasthan Police has arrested Sanjay Jain whose name had surfaced in a viral audio recording about horse trading of legislators to topple the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan, an official said.
Jain was interrogated Thursday and Friday following which the arrest has been made, officials said.
Meanwhile, Sachin Pilot and other Congress dissidents on Friday got a four-day reprieve from any action by Rajasthan Speaker on the disqualification notices served on them, as the high court extended the hearing into their petition to the next week.
On the international front, Nepal's ruling communist party on has decided to convene a meeting of its top decision-making body today to try and end the tussle for power between beleaguered Prime Minister and former premier Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' that has divided the party.
