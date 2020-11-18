Latest news LIVE updates: SC to hear loan moratorium extension case today

-
-
The Supreme Court will today resume hearing petitions seeking an extension of loan moratorium and waiver of interest on interest on term loans during the six-month Covid-19 moratorium period. On November 5, a three-judge bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan deferred the hearing to November 18, after the Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Venkatraman sought adjournment in the hearing, stating that the Solicitor General (SG), Tushar Mehta, was arguing in Central Vista case in another bench.
An urgent meeting of the law committee of the GST Council has been convened today to discuss in detail the issue of fake invoices to claim input tax credit under the indirect tax regime. The meeting will discuss the ways of further tightening of the GST registration process and work out other legal measures including necessary amendment in the GST laws to arrest fake invoicing.
Amid the rise in Covid-19 cases in the NCR, particularly in the national capital, authorities in Noida have decided that people coming from Delhi to Noida will be randomly tested for the virus from today onwards.
Delhi University's new academic session will commence today.
Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Ram Kadam will lead a Jan Akrosh Yatra today on Palghar lynching case and has demanded CBI enquiry into the case.
