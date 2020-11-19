LIVE updates: SC hearing on loan moratorium, interest waiver case to resume

-
The Supreme Court on Wednesday adjourned until today its hearing of the petitions seeking a direction for waiving of the interest on loan during the moratorium period introduced during the Covid-19 pandemic times.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has called an all-party meeting today to discuss the coronavirus situation in the national capital, which has been seeing a spurt in the number of cases in the last couple of weeks.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his counterpart from Luxembourg Xavier Bettel will hold a virtual summit today, covering a wide spectrum of bilateral relationship.
Modi will also inaugurate the Bengaluru Tech Summit, 2020, which will deliberate on key challenges emerging in the post-pandemic world.
Bharatiya Janata Party President J P Nadda will today hold his first meeting with the leaders who have been made incharge of various state units of the party as he works to tone up the organisational machinery for a string of crucial Assembly polls in the first half of next year.
The Delhi High Court on Wednesday transferred to another Bench and adjourned until today a plea seeking legal recognition of same-sex marriage under the Hindu Marriage Act.
