LIVE: Trump presidency ends today; Joe Biden to be sworn in as 46th US Prez
The incumbent US President, Donald Trump, is expected to spend his last full day in office issuing a number of pardons. Stay tuned for Latest LIVE news
President Donald Trump
Latest live news updates: The inauguration of 46th US President-elect Joe Biden is scheduled to take place around 10:00-10:30 PM (IST) today amid concerns of potentially armed protests across the nation. Meanwhile, the incumbent President, Donald Trump, is expected to spend his last full day in office issuing a number of pardons and bidding farewell to the American public from the White House.
According to media reports, one his final acts as President would be to grant clemency to as many as 100 people.
Trump has refused to take part in any of the symbolic passing-of-the-torch traditions that have been the capstones of the peaceful transition of power from one administration to the next. He will also be boycotting Biden's inauguration.
Back home, in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release financial assistance of around Rs 2,691 crore to 610,000 beneficiaries in Uttar Pradesh under the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana - Gramin (PMAY-G) today at 12 noon via video conferencing.
India will start exporting Covid-19 vaccines from today, paving the way for many mid- and lower-income countries to get supplies of the easy-to-store Oxford/AstraZeneca drug, of which it said it plans to ship millions of doses within days.
In Nepal, the Supreme Court will continue its hearing on writ petitions filed against the dissolution of the House of Representatives (HoR) by President Bidya Devi Bhandari on the recommendation of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli.
Stay tuned for the latest news of the day.
