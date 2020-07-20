- Assam flood: Death toll at 110, over 2.5 mn affected; PM assures support
- At least 4 dead in first heavy Delhi rains, 10 houses collapse near ITO
- Border dispute: China has 200,000 troops at LAC in conflict-ready mode
- At least 2 dead as heavy rain lashes Delhi; roads, low-lying areas flooded
- Indian Railways to start private train services by 2023, all 151 by 2027
- SAD faces existential crisis; Shah holds key to Badals' political survival
- Top IAF brass to meet to discuss LAC situation, rapid Rafale deployment
- PM to attend foundation laying ceremony of Ram temple in Ayodhya on Aug 5
- PM Modi speaks to Assam CM on flood situation, coronavirus; assures support
- Delhi rains: DTC bus submerged under Minto Bridge; one person found dead
Rajasthan political crisis LIVE: Cong claims absolute majority in the state
Congress demands resignation of Union Minister Gajendra Shekhawat, alleges he conspired to topple party government in Rajasthan. Stay tuned for the latest news of the day
Topics
Today News | top news of the day | Rajasthan Congress
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
The Rajasthan High Court will today resume hearing on a petition filed by former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot and 18 other MLAs challenging the disqualification notice issued to them.
On the health front, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) will from today conduct human clinical trials of the indigenously developed Covid-19 vaccine candidate Covaxin.
Stay tuned for the latest news of the day
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More