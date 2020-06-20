JUST IN
Latest News Live updates: China says Galwan located on its side of LAC

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the Chinese Communist Party wants to undo all the progress the free world has made

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

Mike Pompeo
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during a press conference. (Source: @SecretaryPompeo)
The US has criticised the Chinese Army for "escalating" the border tension with India and described the ruling Chinese Communist Party as a "rogue actor." Launching a scathing attack on the Chinese government, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the Chinese Communist Party wants to undo all the progress the free world has made through institutions like NATO and adopt a new set of rules and norms that accommodate Beijing.

Meanwhile, coronavirus cases in India are continuously rising. States like Uttarakhand and Punjab have imposed complete lockdown for Saturday and Sunday.

Delhi woke up to heavy rain accompanied by strong winds this morning.

