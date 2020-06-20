- Ladakh standoff: Oppn asks PM if intelligence failure led to Galwan clash
- Latest News Live updates: China says Galwan located on its side of LAC
- Ladakh standoff: Pompeo attacks 'rogue actor' China for escalating tensions
- Lockdown: Big boys missed the OTT party; Netflix Amazon Prime gained
- India-China face-off: BCCI to review IPL sponsorship deal with Vivo
- Efforts on to use only made-in-India components: Rly Board Chairman
- China releases 10 Army personnel after three days of negotiations
- India-China face-off: No one entered our territory, says PM Narendra Modi
- India-China face-off: 97% Indians will not buy Chinese goods, says survey
- RS polls: YSRC's clean sweep in Andhra; Digvijaya, Jyotiraditya sail easy
Latest News Live updates: China says Galwan located on its side of LAC
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the Chinese Communist Party wants to undo all the progress the free world has made
Topics
top news of the day | India China tension | Today News
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during a press conference. (Source: @SecretaryPompeo)
The US has criticised the Chinese Army for "escalating" the border tension with India and described the ruling Chinese Communist Party as a "rogue actor." Launching a scathing attack on the Chinese government, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the Chinese Communist Party wants to undo all the progress the free world has made through institutions like NATO and adopt a new set of rules and norms that accommodate Beijing.
Meanwhile, coronavirus cases in India are continuously rising. States like Uttarakhand and Punjab have imposed complete lockdown for Saturday and Sunday.
Delhi woke up to heavy rain accompanied by strong winds this morning.
Stay tuned for the latest news of the day
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh