Latest news LIVE: Fire at Telangana's Srisailam power station; 10 trapped

The dam is situated on river Krishna, which divides Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Stay tuned for LIVE updates

New Delhi 

Dam
A short circuit at underground hydroelectric power station situated at Srisailam's dam left bank in Telangana led to a fire early morning on Friday. The fire was followed by an explosion in unit 4 of the power station. Reportedly, panel boards had caught fire due to the short circuit. Ten staff members are reported to be trapped.

In another news, search panel headed by the cabinet secretary is scheduled to interview shortlisted candidates today for the post of RBI deputy governor.

Meanwhile, the Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA) will hold a protest today if the government does not release adequate grant-in-aid for the 12 DU colleges fully funded by it.
