- At least 9 trapped in Telangana power station fire mishap, rescue underway
- Shivraj transfers Rs 137.66 cr food security allowance to school students
- Top headlines: Future to discuss merger plan, Facebook summoned, and more
- Ganeshotsav: Maximum City prepares for minimal celebrations amid pandemic
- Khattar congratulates people of Haryana for improved ranking in cleanliness
- Andhra govt ties up with major corporate players to empower women
- Congress leaders, Maharashtra CM pay rich tributes to Rajiv Gandhi
- Pakistan denies report of rift with Saudi Arabia over Kashmir issue
- French embassy says 7 centres opened in India to receive visa applications
- Over 1.12 mn Indians returned from abroad under Vande Bharat Mission: MEA
Latest news LIVE: Fire at Telangana's Srisailam power station; 10 trapped
The dam is situated on river Krishna, which divides Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Stay tuned for LIVE updates
Topics
Today News | top news of the day
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Representative image
A short circuit at underground hydroelectric power station situated at Srisailam's dam left bank in Telangana led to a fire early morning on Friday. The fire was followed by an explosion in unit 4 of the power station. Reportedly, panel boards had caught fire due to the short circuit. Ten staff members are reported to be trapped.
In another news, search panel headed by the cabinet secretary is scheduled to interview shortlisted candidates today for the post of RBI deputy governor.
Meanwhile, the Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA) will hold a protest today if the government does not release adequate grant-in-aid for the 12 DU colleges fully funded by it.
Stay tuned for the latest news of the day
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More