LIVE: Devotees can now enter Jagannath temple without Covid negative report

-
ALSO READ
LIVE: President-elect Biden brands US Capitol violence 'insurrection'
LIVE: I-T dept records Robert Vadra's statement in benami properties case
Latest News LIVE: Cabinet approves revised guidelines for DTH services
LIVE news: Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir
Latest News LIVE: Defence Ministry okays Rs 28,000-cr acquisition proposals
-
Latest live news updates: The panel probing the death of ten newborns in a fire at the Bhandara district hospital in Maharashtra on January 9 is expected to submit its report to the government today. Ten newborn babies, admitted in the Special Newborn Care Unit of the hospital had died while seven others were rescued.
After a gap of around 10 months, the devotees can go inside Lord Jagannath temple here from today without a mandatory requirment of showing Covid-19 negative report.
A three-day ports review meeting will be conducted from today to deliberate on a future action plan, including development of satellite ports by all major ports in india.
Chief Minister of Puducherry V Narayanasamy has said he, along with two of his ministerial colleagues and Member of Parliament V Vaithilingam, would meet President Ram Nath Kovind today to seek the replacement of Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi.
The Parliamentary Committee on Information Technology has issued summons to officials of Facebook and Twitter for today, to question them over misuse of the social media/online news platforms.
Stay tuned for the latest news of the day.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU