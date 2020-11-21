Latest news LIVE updates: PM Narendra Modi to attend 15th G20 Summit today

-
ALSO READ
Latest news LIVE update: Airbus to cut around 15,000 jobs worldwide
Latest News LIVE: Indian Army changes rules of engagement on LAC with China
Latest LIVE updates: Republic TV's Arnab Goswami walks out of Taloja jail
Latest News LIVE: German hospital finds poison in Russian dissident
LIVE news: Central team in Hyderabad assesses damage caused by floods
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be attending the 15th G-20 summit, which will be held today and tomorrow, at the invitation of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia. The theme of the Summit is -- "Realising the opportunities of 21st Century for all".
He will also attend the eighth convocation ceremony of the Pandit Deendayal Petroleum University, Gandhinagar via video-conferencing today.
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has invited protesting farmers for a meeting today, a day after seeking the Union government's support to create a "congenial environment" for ending their prolonged agitation against the the Centre's new farm laws.
Amidst the rising number of coronavirus cases in Gujarat, a three-member team of health officials will be visiting the state today. Meanwhile, in a bid to stem Covid-19 spread in the state, the Gujarat government has imposed night curfew in Rajkot, Surat, and Vadodara, between 9 pm and 6 am daily, starting from today.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah would visit Chennai today to take part in official and party events.
Stay tuned for the latest news of the day.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU