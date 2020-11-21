Latest news LIVE updates: PM Narendra Modi to attend 15th G20 Summit today

Prime Minister will be attending the 15th G-20 summit, which will be held today and tomorrow, at the invitation of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia. The theme of the Summit is -- "Realising the opportunities of 21st Century for all".

He will also attend the eighth convocation ceremony of the Pandit Deendayal Petroleum University, Gandhinagar via video-conferencing today.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has invited protesting farmers for a meeting today, a day after seeking the Union government's support to create a "congenial environment" for ending their prolonged agitation against the the Centre's new farm laws.

Amidst the rising number of cases in Gujarat, a three-member team of health officials will be visiting the state today. Meanwhile, in a bid to stem Covid-19 spread in the state, the Gujarat government has imposed night curfew in Rajkot, Surat, and Vadodara, between 9 pm and 6 am daily, starting from today.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah would visit Chennai today to take part in official and party events.

