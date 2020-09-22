Latest news LIVE updates: CBSE compartment exams to be held from today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the convocation of IIT, Guwahati, today through video-conferencing. Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, and his deputy Sanjay Dhotre, among others, will also join in. As many as 1,803 students, including 687 B.Tech and 637 M.Tech students will get their degrees.

The compartment examination for classes 10 and 12 will be conducted from today till 29, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) said. The board said that examinees would have to carry hand sanitisers and wear face masks in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.



On the technology front, the electric car maker Tesla is set to showcase "many exciting things" at its Battery Day today. Tesla had been delaying its Battery Day and Shareholders Meeting due to the Covid-19 pandemic and pushed it several times in the last couple of months. "Many exciting things will be unveiled on Battery Day 9/22," Musk said in a tweet.



On the market front, Angel Broking will launch its initial public offering (IPO) today to raise an estimated Rs 600 crore. The company has fixed a price band of Rs 305-306 per share for its IPO.



In another news, the AIIMS medical board will hold a meeting with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is probing the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, today to discuss the findings of the probe done by the agency and the CFSL teams that went to Mumbai, and then decide on the next course of action.

