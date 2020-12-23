LIVE updates: Quantum of punishment to be pronounced in Sister Abhaya case

JUST IN
BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Latest news live updates: The World Health Organization (WHO) has called a meeting of members today to discuss strategies to counter a new, more infectious variant of the coronavirus that has emerged in Britain. A spokeswoman said the meeting was designed to help with information-sharing.

A special CBI court in Thiruvananthapuram will today pronounce the quantum of sentence in the Sister Abhaya murder case. The court had on Tuesday found a Catholic priest and a nun guilty in the 28-year-old case.

A special session of the Kerala Assembly is being convened today to discuss the three contentious central farm laws and pass a resolution against the Acts whose repeal is being insisted upon by farmers agitating at the borders of Delhi for nearly a month.

BJP chief JP Nadda will hold discussions with the party's Delhi unit leaders and workers during his two-day programme in the city today and tomorrow under the 'Bharat Pravas' nationwide tour.

Stay tuned for the latest news of the day

First Published: Wed, December 23 2020. 07:20 IST

