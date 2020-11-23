- Love jihad law is for conspiracies behind inter-religion marriages: WB BJP
Latest news LIVE: PM Modi to inaugurate multi-storeyed flats for MPs today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate multi-storeyed flats, which have come in place of old bungalows. Stay tuned for Latest LIVE news
PM Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate multi-storeyed flats, which have come in place of old bungalows, for members of Parliament today via video-conferencing.
The session of the Bihar Legislative Assembly will be held from today till 27, 2020. Last week, Nitish Kumar took oath as Bihar Chief Minister for the fourth consecutive term. BJP leaders Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi were sworn in as Bihar Deputy Chief Ministers.
After nearly eight months, schools and junior colleges are set to reopen in Pune district from today. Classes 9 and 10 of schools, and 11 and 12 of junior colleges will start from today.
All preparations have been made for the first phase of the elections to panchayat bodies in 21 Rajasthan districts today, an official said.
Southern Railway said women passengers other than essential services staff would be allowed to travel in suburban train services during non-peak hours with effect from today.
The Supreme Court will hear today the plea filed by Rajya Sabha MP Binoy Viswam seeking direction to the RBI for framing regulation to ensure that data collected on UPI platforms is not exploited or used in any manner other than for processing payments.
Stay tuned for the latest news of the day.
