Latest news LIVE updates: Amid leadership debate, CWC to meet today

The CWC meet comes close on the heels of Congress president Sonia Gandhi completing a year as the interim party chief. Stay tuned for LIVE updates

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

Sonia Gandhi
Amid a debate over the leadership issue, top Congress leaders will meet through video-conferencing today and are likely to discuss the matter. The CWC meet comes close on the heels of Congress president Sonia Gandhi completing a year as the interim party chief. 

In another news, the Supreme Court had granted time till August 24 to activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan to reconsider his defiant statement refusing to apologise and tender unconditional apology for contemptuous tweets against the judiciary and rejected his submission that quantum of punishment be decided by another bench.

Meanwhile, Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) is all set to launch the country's first bullion index, Bulldex today.

