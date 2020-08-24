- Odisha to execute forestry projects worth Rs 602 cr under MGNREGA in FY21
- Prepared to resume operations whenever directed by govt, says DMRC
- Uttar Pradesh govt claims decline in cases of communicable diseases
- Centre directs states, UTs to cover disabled persons under food law
- Locust control measures over 566,000 hectares in 10 states so far
- Incessant rains in Gujarat hit normal life; flood situation in Bihar grim
- AG K K Venugopal denies consent for contempt action against Swara Bhasker
- Over 1,000 villages in Uttar Pradesh have been affected by floods
- Covid-19 impact: Ganesh idols immersed without processions in Goa
- Letter by Congress leaders over party leadership unfortunate: Ashok Gehlot
Latest news LIVE updates: Amid leadership debate, CWC to meet today
The CWC meet comes close on the heels of Congress president Sonia Gandhi completing a year as the interim party chief. Stay tuned for LIVE updates
Sonia Gandhi
Amid a debate over the leadership issue, top Congress leaders will meet through video-conferencing today and are likely to discuss the matter. The CWC meet comes close on the heels of Congress president Sonia Gandhi completing a year as the interim party chief.
In another news, the Supreme Court had granted time till August 24 to activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan to reconsider his defiant statement refusing to apologise and tender unconditional apology for contemptuous tweets against the judiciary and rejected his submission that quantum of punishment be decided by another bench.
Meanwhile, Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) is all set to launch the country's first bullion index, Bulldex today.
Stay tuned for the latest news of the day
