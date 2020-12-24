Latest news LIVE updates: BCCI AGM today; decision on new IPL teams likely

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will hold its Annual General Meeting (AGM) today to discuss the induction of two new (IPL) franchises besides the appointment of India's International Cricket Council (ICC) representative and three new selectors. Also on the agenda is the election of a new vice-president. According to the norm, the BCCI sent a 23-point agenda to all affiliated units 21 days prior to the holding of the AGM.

Prime Minister will address the centenary celebrations of Visva-Bharati University in Santiniketan, West Bengal, at 11 am today through video conferencing. The Governor of West Bengal and Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal will also participate in the event.



Farmer union Kisan Sena said thousands of its members from western Uttar Pradesh would march to Delhi on Thursday in support of the Centre's new agriculture laws. The march would have members joining from the Braj area, which includes districts like Mathura, Agra, Firozabad, Hathras, and would also have supporters joining from Meerut and Muzaffarnagar in western UP, the union said.

