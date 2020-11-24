JUST IN
Latest news LIVE: PM Narendra Modi to review Covid situation with CMs today

Amid the rising cases of coronavirus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to review the situation today with the Chief Ministers. Stay tuned for Latest live news

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

The Prime Minister is also likely discuss the rollout of the vaccine programme in the states. He will hold virtual meetings with the Chief Ministers of Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Chattisgarh, West Bengal and Kerala.

The Supreme Court today will pronounce judgment on a plea by sacked Border Security Force trooper, Tej Bahadur, challenging the election of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Varanasi in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The Central Election Authority (CEA) of Congress will meet today as part of its deliberations on the process of elections to choose a new party chief.

US President-elect Joe Biden will announce the first of his Cabinet appointments today and is planning for a scaled-down inauguration due to the coronavirus pandemic

The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards will announce the nominees today.

Stay tuned for the latest news of the day.

