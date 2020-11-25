LIVE updates: Indian Railways to resume train services in Punjab from today

-
ALSO READ
Latest News LIVE: More than 60 dead, thousands injured in Lebanon blast
Latest news LIVE updates: WHO airlifting medical supplies to Lebanon
LIVE: Uttar Pradesh CM Adityanath oversees preparations in Ayodhya
Latest LIVE: ED summons Gehlot's elder brother for questioning today
Latest news LIVE update: Airbus to cut around 15,000 jobs worldwide
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the Centennial Foundation Day celebration of the University of Lucknow and release a special commemorative postal stamp on the occasion via video conferencing today. The Lucknow University was established in 1920 and is celebrating its centennial (100th) year.
The Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust has decided to launch a massive nationwide fund collection drive from today through December 25, according to Pejavara Mutt seer Vishwaprasanna Teertha.
Indian Railways will resume train services in Punjab while following Covid-19 protocols from today. Train services to and from Punjab had been disrupted for months due to farmers' protests on railway tracks against the new farm laws.
President Ram Nath Kovind will inaugurate the 80th All India Presiding Officers' conference in Gujarat's Kevadia today.
The Tamil Nadu government has declared a public holiday across the State today in view of cyclone Nivar, which is expected to make a landfall by evening.
Stay tuned for the latest news of the day.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU