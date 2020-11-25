LIVE updates: Indian Railways to resume train services in Punjab from today

Prime Minister will attend the Centennial Foundation Day celebration of the University of Lucknow and release a special commemorative postal stamp on the occasion via video conferencing today. The Lucknow University was established in 1920 and is celebrating its centennial (100th) year.

The Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust has decided to launch a massive nationwide fund collection drive from today through December 25, according to Pejavara Mutt seer Vishwaprasanna Teertha.

Indian Railways will resume train services in Punjab while following Covid-19 protocols from today. Train services to and from Punjab had been disrupted for months due to farmers' protests on railway tracks against the new farm laws.

President Ram Nath Kovind will inaugurate the 80th All India Presiding Officers' conference in Gujarat's Kevadia today.

The Tamil Nadu government has declared a public holiday across the State today in view of cyclone Nivar, which is expected to make a landfall by evening.

Stay tuned for the latest news of the day.