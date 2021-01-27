Latest news LIVE: Janet Yellen sworn in as 1st female US Treasury secretary

After the Senate voted overwhelmingly to confirm her nomination, was sworn in today as secretary by the nation's first female Vice President Kamala Harris at the

Back home, in India, expelled AIADMK leader V K Sasikala will be a free person today after completing her four-year jail term in a corruption case.

She was sentenced to imprisonment in February 2017 in the Rs 66 crore disproportionate assets case along with her sister-in-law J Ilavarasi and and Jayalalithaa's foster son V N Sudhakaran.

Meanwhile, the phoenix-themed memorial to ex-AIADMK supremo and former chief minister J Jayalalithaa,which was under construction over the last few years, is all set to be inaugurated by Chief Minister K Palaniswami today.

Deputy chief minister would preside while state assembly speaker P Dhanapal, ministers, parliamentarians and party MLAs and other officials would take part in the event.

After remaining closed for over 10 months amid the Covid-19 pandemic, schools will reopen for Classes 5 to 8 in Maharashtra and Punjab from today.

State-owned power giant NTPC will raise Rs 2,500 crore through issuance of non-convertible bonds via private placement today. The proceeds will be utilised for funding capital expenditure, refinancing of existing loans and other general corporate purposes, among others.

will get its first of its indigenously-manufactured driverless trains from Bharat Earth Movers Ltd. Bengaluru today. After operational tests, they will be deployed on the two new Metro routes scheduled to start from May this year.

Supreme Court will hear today the plea filed by 17 women officers from Indian Army alleging that the Army has not yet granted the Permanent Commission (PC) to even 50% of women officers despite a Supreme Court judgment regarding the same.

