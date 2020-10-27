- US-India deal: Conclusion of BECA to open doors for high-tech arms
- India, US to ink landmark defence pact BECA during 2+2 talks on Tuesday
- Rising prices of vegetables: Kerala CM writes to counterparts in Maha, TN
- SC rejects Vijay Mallya UBHL's plea against HC order to wind up firm
- US will give India access to its satellite network for defence purposes
- Encounter breaks out between militants, security forces in J&K's Pulwama
- Non-payment of dues: SC stays contempt proceedings against Ramesh Pokhriyal
- PNB scam: London court rejects Nirav Modi's bail application for 7th time
- Stubble burning issue: Framing law to curb air pollution, Centre tells SC
- SC asks Republic to file affidavit on Maharashtra govt's 'vindictive' move
LIVE: PM to launch National Conference on Vigilance & Anti-Corruption today
The inaugural session of the National Conference on Vigilance & Anti-Corruption today will be live-streamed and available on 'pmindiawebcast.nic.in' link. Stay tuned for Latest LIVE news
India and the US will ink a landmark defence pact today that will provide for sharing of high-end military technology, logistics and geospatial maps between their militaries, officials said after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held wide-ranging talks with his US counterpart Mark T Esper.
The Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce its judgment today on a batch of pleas which have sought a court-monitored probe into the Hathras case, in which a Dalit girl was allegedly brutally raped and died of injuries, and transfer of trial to Delhi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the National Conference on Vigilance and Anti-Corruption on the theme 'Vigilant India, Prosperous India' at 4 pm. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) organises the National Conference coinciding with 'Vigilance Awareness Week', which is observed in India every year from October 27 to November 2.
The Central government submitted before the Supreme Court on Monday that the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting was ready with its order on Sudarshan News over "UPSC Jihad" and that it may serve it to the parties today.
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will today lay the foundation stones of nine highway projects in Tripura to be built at over Rs 2,752 crore.
Stay tuned for the latest news of the day.
