JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

LIVE: PM to launch National Conference on Vigilance & Anti-Corruption today

The inaugural session of the National Conference on Vigilance & Anti-Corruption today will be live-streamed and available on 'pmindiawebcast.nic.in' link. Stay tuned for Latest LIVE news

Topics
Today News | top news of the day | Narendra Modi

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

Tiny URL Add to My Page Print

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

Narendra Modi
PM Narendra Modi
India and the US will ink a landmark defence pact today that will provide for sharing of high-end military technology, logistics and geospatial maps between their militaries, officials said after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held wide-ranging talks with his US counterpart Mark T Esper.

The Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce its judgment today on a batch of pleas which have sought a court-monitored probe into the Hathras case, in which a Dalit girl was allegedly brutally raped and died of injuries, and transfer of trial to Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the National Conference on Vigilance and Anti-Corruption on the theme 'Vigilant India, Prosperous India' at 4 pm. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) organises the National Conference coinciding with 'Vigilance Awareness Week', which is observed in India every year from October 27 to November 2.

The Central government submitted before the Supreme Court on Monday that the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting was ready with its order on Sudarshan News over "UPSC Jihad" and that it may serve it to the parties today.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will today lay the foundation stones of nine highway projects in Tripura to be built at over Rs 2,752 crore.

Stay tuned for the latest news of the day.

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh