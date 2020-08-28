- Not legally possible to allow Indian lawyer to represent Jadhav: Pakistan
- Need to change negative attitude about agriculture, says Telangana CM
- Top court clears 'quota within quota' to help disadvantaged communities
- SC to examine if assets can be considered for liquidation to settle dues
- Delhi can't take loan from RBI, govt should borrow and give to us: Sisodia
- Number of UK visas granted to Indian students more than doubles in FY20
- Over 8.36 million people still suffering in Bihar as floods continue
- India slams Pakistan for evading responsibility for Pulwama terror attack
- Jammu and Kashmir: Govt jobs for kin of civilians killed in Pak shelling
- Disengagement requires re-deployment of troops at regular posts on LAC: MEA
Latest news live update: SC order today on UGC guidelines, final year exams
Congress will hold countrywide protests today to oppose the government's decision to hold NEET 2020, JEE Main exams during the coronavirus pandemic. Stay tuned for LIVE news updates
The Supreme Court will pronounce its verdict today on a bunch of petitions challenging the Union Grants Commission (UGC) directive to universities across the country to conduct final-year exams by September 30. An SC Bench had earlier reserved its judgement on whether final-year degree examinations at universities should be held before September 30 in accordance with the UGC guidelines.
The apex court had asked the UGC could it override the state government and take a position on the schedule of the exams if there was a certain situation in a state.
The Congress, meanwhile, will hold countrywide protests today to oppose the government's decision to hold NEET 2020, JEE Main exams during the pandemic. AICC general secretary K C Venugopal said hundreds of thousands of students and parents across the country were rightfully agitating and demanding the postponement of the NEET 2020, JEE Main exams, scheduled to be held in September.
Also today, the Punjab Assembly will meet for a truncated, one-day session with strict protocols in place due to the pandemic. A total of 30 state legislators, including four ministers, have tested positive for coronavirus, though a few of them have recovered now.
