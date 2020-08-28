JUST IN
Latest news live update: SC order today on UGC guidelines, final year exams

Congress will hold countrywide protests today to oppose the government's decision to hold NEET 2020, JEE Main exams during the coronavirus pandemic. Stay tuned for LIVE news updates

New Delhi 

The Supreme Court will pronounce its verdict today on a bunch of petitions challenging the Union Grants Commission (UGC) directive to universities across the country to conduct final-year exams by September 30. An SC Bench had earlier reserved its judgement on whether final-year degree examinations at universities should be held before September 30 in accordance with the UGC guidelines.

The apex court had asked the UGC could it override the state government and take a position on the schedule of the exams if there was a certain situation in a state.

The Congress, meanwhile, will hold countrywide protests today to oppose the government's decision to hold NEET 2020, JEE Main exams during the pandemic. AICC general secretary K C Venugopal said hundreds of thousands of students and parents across the country were rightfully agitating and demanding the postponement of the NEET 2020, JEE Main exams, scheduled to be held in September.

Also today, the Punjab Assembly will meet for a truncated, one-day session with strict protocols in place due to the pandemic. A total of 30 state legislators, including four ministers, have tested positive for coronavirus, though a few of them have recovered now.

