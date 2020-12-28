- Latest news LIVE: PM Modi to inaugurate India's first-ever driverless train
Latest news LIVE: PM Modi to inaugurate India's first-ever driverless train
PM Modi will inaugurate India's first-ever driverless train operations on the Delhi Metro's Magenta Line. Stay tuned for Latest LIVE news
Narendra Modi | Image: Twitter
Live new updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate India's first-ever driverless train operations on the Delhi Metro's Magenta Line (Janakpuri West-Botanical Garden) on Monday.
He will also launch the fully operational National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) services on the Airport Express Line via video conferencing tomorrow at 11 am.
The core group of secretaries on divestment, headed by Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, is likely to meet today to finalise the strategic sale of BEML Ltd (earlier Bharat Earth Movers Ltd), a public sector company in defence, four years after the Cabinet approved its strategic divestment. The government in December 2016 had cleared the plan to divest 26 per cent of its 54 per cent, along with transferring management control.
The panel will meet to finalise the preliminary information memorandum and expressions of interest, said a government official.
The Karnataka government will issue guidelines for new year celebrations today, to prevent further spread of coronavirus
