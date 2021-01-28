Latest news LIVE: PM Modi to address WEF's virtual Davos Dialogue today

-
ALSO READ
LIVE: Galwan hero Col Santosh Babu to be awarded Mahavir Chakra on R-Day
LIVE: President-elect Biden brands US Capitol violence 'insurrection'
Latest News LIVE: Around 43.7 million ITRs for FY20 filed till Dec 28
Latest LIVE: ED summons Gehlot's elder brother for questioning today
Latest News LIVE: Defence Ministry okays Rs 28,000-cr acquisition proposals
-
Live news updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the World Economic Forum's online Davos Agenda Summit today during which he will be speaking on a wide range of subjects, including India's reform trajectory and increased usage of technology. The Davos Dialogues agenda marks the launch of the World Economic Forum's great reset initiative in the post-Covid-19 world.
The Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal will table a resolution during an Assembly session today, demanding the withdrawal of new farm laws.
The seven-day legislative session in Karnataka will begin today with Governor Vajubhai Vala delivering the customary address to the joint sitting of the state legislature. The session is scheduled to conclude on February 5.
12 legislative council seats in UP to go to polls today and counting of voes will be done by the end of the day.
Stay tuned for the latest news of the day.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU