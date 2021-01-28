Latest news LIVE: PM Modi to address WEF's virtual Davos Dialogue today

Live news updates: Prime Minister will address the World Economic Forum's online Davos Agenda Summit today during which he will be speaking on a wide range of subjects, including India's reform trajectory and increased usage of technology. The Davos Dialogues agenda marks the launch of the World Economic Forum's great reset initiative in the post-Covid-19 world.

The Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal will table a resolution during an Assembly session today, demanding the withdrawal of new farm laws.

The seven-day legislative session in Karnataka will begin today with Governor Vajubhai Vala delivering the customary address to the joint sitting of the state legislature. The session is scheduled to conclude on February 5.

12 legislative council seats in UP to go to polls today and counting of voes will be done by the end of the day.

