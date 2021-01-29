LIVE: Delhi traffic police issues advisory over Beating Retreat ceremony

-
The hearing in the bail petition of jailed RJD president Lalu Prasad in connection with a case of fodder scam is listed in the Jharkhand High Court for today.
India and Bangladesh will hold extensive deliberations today at the next round of Foreign Office Consultations on key issues such as cooperation in combating COVID-19, border management and security as well as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to the neighbouring country.
As part of the Republic Day Celebration, the Beating Retreat Ceremony will be held at Vijay Chowk today. The Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory about the traffic arrangements and restrictions in place to facilitate the smooth conduct of the Beating Retreat Ceremony.
The Supreme Court Thursday asked NDTV promoters Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy to give a statement on shares indicating the current market value which they would like to deposit as security with market regulator Sebi under the order of the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT).
