Latest news LIVE: SC verdict today on IBBI plea on personal guarantee cases

SC verdict today on IBBI plea on personal guarantee cases
A bench of the Supreme Court favoured the transfer of all the pending writ petitions challenging provisions of IBC on insolvency of personal guarantors and reserved its verdict.
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
The Supreme Court will pass orders on a batch of pleas filed by Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) seeking the transfer of all petitions pending before different high courts challenging the provisions of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) with regard to personal insolvency today.
The prestige of both the major political parties, the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), is at stake as six municipal corporations in three Rajasthan cities go to the polls today. While the ruling Congress eyes a return to power in the urban bodies, riding on the confidence that the voters are satisfied with the state government's performance, the BJP faces a challenge to maintain its dominance.
A district court will hear the bail plea of one of the four people booked on sedition and other charges after they were arrested while on their way to Hathras. Chief Judicial Magistrate Anju Rajput had on October 20 extended the judicial remand of the four, including Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan, till November 2.
European Union leaders will hold a video-conference today to discuss how to better cooperate against the Covid-19 pandemic as infections rise, two EU officials told Reuters.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is scheduled to launch the state government's Green Delhi app at 12 noon today. "By using the Green Delhi app, people will be able to inform the government about complaints related to burning waste, industrial pollution, and dust...There will be a time limit for the redress of complaints received on the Green Delhi App," the government said.
