JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Telangana coronavirus update: Cases drop with fewer tests over the weekend
Business Standard

LIVE update: PM Modi to inaugurate 8 sewage treatment plants in Uttarakhand

Out of the eight STPs, built at a cost of over Rs 500 crore, four are in Haridwar, two in Rishikesh and one each in Muni-ki-Reti and Badrinath. Stay tuned for Latest LIVE news

Topics
Today News | top news of the day | Narendra Modi

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate online eight sewage treatment plants (STPs) set up at different places in Uttarakhand under the Namami Gange project today.

The Delhi High Court will pronounce today its order on the CBI and ED pleas seeking early hearing on their appeals challenging the acquittal of former telecom minister A Raja and others in the 2G spectrum allocation scam case.

Oil and gas pipeline infrastructure service provider Likhitha Infrastructure has fixed price band of Rs 117-120 per share for its IPO, which will open today.

The Bombay High Court will hear bail plea of Rhea Chakraborty and other five accused in a drug case filed by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Republican incumbent President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden are all set to share the stage for the first time on Tuesday night when they will be going head-to-head in the first of the three presidential debates.

Dubbed as the "Super Bowl of American Democracy", Trump, 74, and Biden, 77, would respond to questions on their track record, the Supreme Court, economy, race and violence in cities and integrity of the elections.

Stay tuned for the latest news of the day.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Tue, September 29 2020. 06:40 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.