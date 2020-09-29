LIVE update: PM Modi to inaugurate 8 sewage treatment plants in Uttarakhand

Prime Minister will inaugurate online eight sewage treatment plants (STPs) set up at different places in Uttarakhand under the project today.

The Delhi High Court will pronounce today its order on the CBI and ED pleas seeking early hearing on their appeals challenging the acquittal of former telecom minister A Raja and others in the 2G spectrum allocation scam case.

Oil and gas pipeline infrastructure service provider Likhitha Infrastructure has fixed price band of Rs 117-120 per share for its IPO, which will open today.

The Bombay High Court will hear bail plea of Rhea Chakraborty and other five accused in a drug case filed by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Republican incumbent President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden are all set to share the stage for the first time on Tuesday night when they will be going head-to-head in the first of the three presidential debates.

Dubbed as the "Super Bowl of American Democracy", Trump, 74, and Biden, 77, would respond to questions on their track record, the Supreme Court, economy, race and violence in cities and integrity of the elections.

